Tigers out to prove a point

Bangladesh will be out to prove a point against Pakistan with an eye on improving on their past performances as the first match of the two-Test series against the hosts commences in Rawalpindi today.

Bangladesh have never beaten Pakistan in Tests, having played 13 Tests against them, losing 12 and managing only one draw in 2015 in Khulna.

The last time the Tigers played a Test in Rawalpindi was back in 2020, where they suffered an innings and 44-run loss.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, however, claimed the players are not feeling the burden of the poor record and are intent on breaking new ground in Pakistan.

"Records can be changed. It's not going to be easy, but as I said we have a balanced side. We believe we can do some special things this time. The players are really excited to play here," Shanto said at the pre-match press conference yesterday.

The wickets in Rawalpindi have historically been batting friendly but the presence of four seamers in the Pakistan eleven, which was announced on Monday, suggests there will be some help available for the quicks.

On flat decks, batting becomes key in order to get a positive outcome but the lack of application from the batters' has been the biggest concern for the Tigers in red-ball format in recent times.

Unlike Pakistan, Bangladesh have chosen to employ the traditional way of announcing the playing eleven on the day of the match after having a look at the wicket, said Shanto, and he also expressed optimism about his sides' chances against Pakistan.

"I felt we had a good series against New Zealand, we didn't play well against Sri Lanka. We have a good opportunity this time against Pakistan."

Bangladesh played on flat surfaces in the home series against Sri Lanka in March this year, but the batters looked out of their depths against the Lankan pacers' well planed attack in both Tests.

Inadequate preparation was argued as one of the key factors behind the batting debacle against Sri Lanka and although the bowlers have been doing well, Shanto knows the batters will have to come to the fore.

"We all know our batting hasn't been good in the recent past. But we've had a good preparation this time. Players tried to prepare well in the time they had. Everyone has the belief that our batting unit will do well this time," Shanto said.

Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim is fit to play according to the skipper but all eyes would be on other veteran Shakib Al Hasan, who was a member of parliament from Awami League, which fell from power in the face of a student-led people's movement.

Shanto said that Shakib will be able to put politics behind and focus on cricket.

"He has played this game for so long so he knows his role, he knows how to prepare himself. I'm not thinking about his political career. I hope he will do something special in this series," Shanto said.