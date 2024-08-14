Tigers look to overcome hindered preparations

Bangladesh Test team reached Pakistan yesterday, five days ahead of schedule, to officially begin the final phase of their preparations for the forthcoming two-Test series against the hosts, having failed to do so at home owing to weeks of unrest.

The Tigers were slated to begin practice on August 3 but had to do with individual sessions at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium instead as many of their foreign coaches expressed their inability to attend the sessions, citing the advisories issued by their respective embassies.

The Bangladesh Tigers' programme was the only exception as red-ball players were able to train and take part in two-intra squad matches in Chattogram even as the schedules were hindered by political unrest.

Several members of the 16-member squad – Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim and Nayeem Hasan – are already in Pakistan with the 'A' team and are playing the first four-dayer against their Pakistani counterparts which began yesterday in Lahore.

The 2-0 loss in the home Test series against Sri Lanka this year sparked a debate as the players seemingly did not get enough time to prepare for red-ball cricket. This time, even though the team had ample time, the situation did not allow the preparations to go through smoothly.

"There were shortcomings in preparation for the Sri Lanka series. This time we had the opportunity but the last phase of the preparation had some lackings," chief selectior Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu said in a press conference on Monday before the squad's departure.

"After arriving in Dhaka, we were supposed to begin practice on August 3, but later players had to undertake individual sessions as national team coaches could not arrive [on the field]. To make up for these shortcomings we are going to Pakistan earlier than scheduled," he added.

The Tigers will begin training at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from Tuesday before travelling to Islamabad. Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Shoriful Islam will join the side in Islamabad, having finished their franchise league stints in Canada's Global T20 League.

Shoriful returned to the country on Monday and trained in Mirpur yesterday with the red-ball after having played only white-ball cricket since the T20 World Cup in June.

"Everyone began red-ball practice sessions after a while. I have begun a bit late so it will be a bit difficult [to adjust]. I am trying and there is time," said Shoriful, who will depart for Pakistan on Wednesday.

The pacer is also hoping that the batters would stand their ground against a potent Pakistan attack and take advantage of the flat surfaces in Rawalpindi.

"From what I have seen, Rawalpindi has batting friendly wickets. We have good batters so we will fight there."

The Tigers will have a few days to practice with the whole squad in Pakistan before the first Test in Rawalpindi begins on August 21.