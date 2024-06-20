Cricket
Reuters
Thu Jun 20, 2024 06:18 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 06:57 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Tigers' India tour schedule announced

Reuters
Thu Jun 20, 2024 06:18 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 06:57 PM

India will kick off their home season against Bangladesh in September before hosting New Zealand in October and England next year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday.

India will welcome Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, which will be played in Chennai and Kanpur from September 19-23 and September 27-October 1, respectively. It will be followed by three Twenty20s in Dharamsala, Delhi and Hyderabad.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They will then host the Black Caps for three Tests, with the first Test starting on October 16 in Bengaluru.

England will visit India in January next year to play five T20s and three one-day internationals. Chennai, Kolkata, Rajkot, Pune and Mumbai will be the venues for the T20s, while Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad will host the ODIs.

England's tour of India will begin on January 22 and conclude on February 12.

India's home schedule (2024-25):

Bangladesh's Tour of India

19 to 23 September: First Test, Chennai
27 September to 01 October: Second Test, Kanpur

New Zealand's Tour of India

16 to 20 October: First Test, Bengaluru
24 to 28 October: Second Test, Pune
01 to 05 November: Third Test, Mumbai

England's Tour of India

22 January: First T20I, Chennai
25 January: Second T20I, Kolkata
28 January: Third T20I, Rajkot
31 January: Fourth T20I, Pune
02 February: Fifth T20I, Mumbai

06 February: First ODI, Nagpur
09 February: Second ODI, Cuttack
12 February: Third ODI, Ahmedabad

 

 

Related topic:
cricketbangladesh v india
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh T20 World Cup batting 'not acceptable', says Shanto

3d ago

Flashback 2018 Asia Cup: Bangladesh vs India

10m ago

Preparing for the prize fight

8y ago
Bangladesh-India T20 WC Warm-up | Tigers’ last chance to build momentum before T20 WC

Tigers’ last chance to build momentum before T20 WC

2w ago
Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal

Tamim defends Shakib’s place in playing XI

1w ago
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

‘কারিগরি-অকারিগরি কারণে অনেক সময় ভুতুড়ে বিদ্যুৎ বিলের ঘটনা ঘটতে পারে’

‘সরকার শহর ও গ্রাম নির্বিশেষে সমতার ভিত্তিতে বিদ্যুৎ সরবরাহে সচেষ্ট রয়েছে।’

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ভারতের সঙ্গে বিএনপি বৈরী সম্পর্ক রেখেছিল বলে দেশের অনেক ক্ষতি হয়েছে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification