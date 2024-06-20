Tigers' India tour schedule announced
India will kick off their home season against Bangladesh in September before hosting New Zealand in October and England next year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday.
India will welcome Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, which will be played in Chennai and Kanpur from September 19-23 and September 27-October 1, respectively. It will be followed by three Twenty20s in Dharamsala, Delhi and Hyderabad.
They will then host the Black Caps for three Tests, with the first Test starting on October 16 in Bengaluru.
England will visit India in January next year to play five T20s and three one-day internationals. Chennai, Kolkata, Rajkot, Pune and Mumbai will be the venues for the T20s, while Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad will host the ODIs.
England's tour of India will begin on January 22 and conclude on February 12.
India's home schedule (2024-25):
Bangladesh's Tour of India
19 to 23 September: First Test, Chennai
27 September to 01 October: Second Test, Kanpur
New Zealand's Tour of India
16 to 20 October: First Test, Bengaluru
24 to 28 October: Second Test, Pune
01 to 05 November: Third Test, Mumbai
England's Tour of India
22 January: First T20I, Chennai
25 January: Second T20I, Kolkata
28 January: Third T20I, Rajkot
31 January: Fourth T20I, Pune
02 February: Fifth T20I, Mumbai
06 February: First ODI, Nagpur
09 February: Second ODI, Cuttack
12 February: Third ODI, Ahmedabad
