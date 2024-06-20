Tigers' India tour schedule announced

India will kick off their home season against Bangladesh in September before hosting New Zealand in October and England next year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday.

India will welcome Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, which will be played in Chennai and Kanpur from September 19-23 and September 27-October 1, respectively. It will be followed by three Twenty20s in Dharamsala, Delhi and Hyderabad.

They will then host the Black Caps for three Tests, with the first Test starting on October 16 in Bengaluru.

England will visit India in January next year to play five T20s and three one-day internationals. Chennai, Kolkata, Rajkot, Pune and Mumbai will be the venues for the T20s, while Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad will host the ODIs.

England's tour of India will begin on January 22 and conclude on February 12.

India's home schedule (2024-25):

Bangladesh's Tour of India

19 to 23 September: First Test, Chennai

27 September to 01 October: Second Test, Kanpur

New Zealand's Tour of India

16 to 20 October: First Test, Bengaluru

24 to 28 October: Second Test, Pune

01 to 05 November: Third Test, Mumbai

England's Tour of India

22 January: First T20I, Chennai

25 January: Second T20I, Kolkata

28 January: Third T20I, Rajkot

31 January: Fourth T20I, Pune

02 February: Fifth T20I, Mumbai

06 February: First ODI, Nagpur

09 February: Second ODI, Cuttack

12 February: Third ODI, Ahmedabad