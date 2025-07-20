'The best of KL Rahul can be seen in this series against England'

India's KL Rahul celebrates after completing his century in the third Test against England at Lord's. Photo: Reuters

Among the key contributors with the bat for India in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against England has been opener KL Rahul.

With 375 runs from three Tests, which includes two centuries and a half-century, Rahul is the fourth-highest run-getter in the series so far.

Rahul's recent exploits have earned him plaudits from the former India head coach Ravi Shastri. Speaking to Sanjana Ganesan in the latest edition of The ICC Review, Shastri backed the experienced opener to continue delivering.

"I think there was not one person in the world who denied his potential and said that he [Rahul] was not talented," Shastri said.

"What annoyed people was, with that kind of talent, he was not delivering. And in this series, you're seeing the best of Rahul."

Shastri went on to point out a technical tweak Rahul had done to enable this form.

"What I am seeing is a slight adjustment he's made with his front foot, in his stance and while defending," Shastri said.

"It just opened up a bit, which allows his back to come through cleanly. Even when he's hitting it towards mid-wicket, it's the full face of the blade.

"He doesn't need to close the face of the blade, and fall over and get into trouble like he used to in the past. He would get out leg before, would get out bowled, he would get across too far and then be out leg before as well.

"He is sound technically, he has been as good as anyone. Especially, it's not moved a lot in the series, but when it's moved, he has had the game to look after that movement."

KL Rahul's recent form has seen him amass the joint second-highest tons for India in Tests in England (four) after Rahul Dravid (six).

At 33, Shastri believes the seasoned campaigner is hitting his peak in red-ball cricket, marking the beginning of what can be an extended period of dominance with the bat.

"He's at his prime. He has got to make these next three, four years count," Shastri said.

"And I see him getting a lot of hundreds because he's playing a lot of cricket in India as well. So whatever that average is, he should be close to 50."

Rahul currently has 3632 runs, averaging 35.3, with 10 hundreds and 18 half-centuries.

The fourth Test between England and India will begin at Old Trafford, Manchester on 23 July.