Test match venue shifted for school sports competition

The venue for the eagerly anticipated Test match between Afghanistan and Ireland has been relocated to accommodate a local school sports competition in Abu Dhabi.

Originally scheduled to be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, a venue renowned for hosting international cricket matches, the game has now been moved to the Tolerance Oval. This change was necessitated by the Abu Dhabi Schools Sports Championship, which will take over the Zayed Stadium, compelling the organisers to opt for an alternative site.

The Tolerance Oval, although smaller with a seating capacity of 12,000 compared to Zayed Stadium's 20,000, is set to host this historic match.

This decision marks a significant moment for both teams, especially for Ireland, as they aim for their first victory in Test cricket since becoming the 11th Test nation in 2018. Despite having played seven Test matches so far, a win has eluded them, adding a layer of anticipation to this encounter.

"This was not our original plan but having been selected by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge as the host facility for the prestigious Abu Dhabi schools sports championship taking place on 1-3 March 2024, we quickly sought the support of the Afghanistan Cricket Board [ACB] - the home nation for the series - towards this exciting late change," said Matt Boucher, CEO of the Abu Dhabi cricket and sports hub.

"The support from ACB management has been unwavering. I would like to also thank everyone at Cricket Ireland and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and International Cricket Council (ICC) for their flexibility towards the venue."