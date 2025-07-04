Tanzid optimistic about a Bangladesh fightback in second Sri Lanka ODI 

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim stressed the importance of staying focused for a comeback after the Tigers were handed a 77-run hammering at the hands of Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series in Colombo on Wednesday.

The visitors will take on the hosts in the second match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, with the series currently tilted 1-0 in favour of Sri Lanka.

Chasing a target of 245 in the first ODI, the Tigers were cruising at 100 for one in the 17th over before an extraordinary collapse saw them lose seven wickets for just five runs, effectively ending their chances in the contest.

Despite the uphill task ahead, Tanzid remains focused on the immediate goal -- winning the second match to keep the series alive.

"We aren't thinking about two matches as the next match is very important to remain alive in the series. We have to be focused for the next game," Tanzid said during a press conference in Colombo on Friday.

The 23-year-old left-hander had contributed a solid 61-ball 62 in the opening game, giving Bangladesh a strong start in the run chase but got dismissed as the collapse gathered pace. He was critical of his own performance, saying he failed to deliver when it mattered most.

"I don't think I played well. I couldn't meet the expectations of the team when it was needed," he said.

Looking ahead, Tanzid believes that the key to turning the series around lies in converting good starts into big innings and playing responsibly on testing Colombo surfaces.

"The kind of wickets we see here, the most important thing is to play long innings once someone gets set at the crease... My message will be once those are set, they should bat till the end because it becomes difficult for the new batters," he said.

Tanzid also shared insights on facing Sri Lanka's star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, suggesting that Bangladesh's left-handed batters will have a key role to play.

"Against Hasaranga, the left-handed batters should play him the most. He is not as much effective against left-handers as against right-handers. We have been provided some information and I hope that everyone will use it properly for the next games," he added.

While Bangladesh have only once come back to win a three-match ODI series after losing the first match -- against South Africa in 2015 at home -- Tanzid remains optimistic about a turnaround.

"Of course, we have the opportunity of making a comeback in the series….If we can turn things around, we will be able to keep alive in the series," he concluded.

