Tamim to wait for Papon’s decision after BPL

Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal came forward with a statement about his future, saying that he would wait till after the BPL to come to a conclusion.

The left-handed opener spoke at his residence on Monday hours after Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president said that he would come to a decision about the player's future after the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League in January following a meeting at the BCB boss' residence.

"I told him [Tamim] whatever my decision is I will take it after the BPL," Papon told reporters after his meeting with the opener.

Bangladesh start their two-match Test series against New Zealand tomorrow in Sylhet.

Tamim apologised about the timing of the meeting, hoping to avoid any unexpected disturbance to the national team caused by his issues. He then revealed that he would start playing again from the upcoming edition of the BPL after which he intends to come to a conclusion about his future as a player following Papon's evaluation of the situation that made Tamim pull out of the World Cup.

"He [Papon] told me to stop and see what transpires till January. I will perhaps start playing cricket from the BPL. You will get a clear idea about what will happen after that," Tamim said in his statement.

"I will never intend or even want to stretch this matter unnecessarily and take additional time as I've told you that I've already made my decision. I've discussed a lot of things with the president and the board; Since they have told me something, I need to respect that as well. We'll wait till January. Let me play the BPL, then we'll have another discussion for sure.

"He also said that he won't take a decision having only listened to me. He'll listen to everyone and will make some strict decisions. I'll wait for that and see what happens," he added.

Tamim last featured for the national team in Bangladesh three-match ODI series at home against new Zealand in September. He didn't get a chance to bat in the first ODI but scored 44 runs in the second ODI.