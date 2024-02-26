Tamim, Mayers power Barishal to second qualifier

Half-centuries from skipper Tamim Iqbal and Kyle Mayers powered Fortune Barishal to a seven-wicket win over Chattogram Challengers in their eliminator match in Dhaka today, sealing them a spot in the second qualifier of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Chasing 136, Tamim remained unbeaten on 52 off 43 balls while Mayers hit a quickfire 50 off 26 balls with the help of five sixes and three fours as Barishal cruised to 136-3 in 14.5 overs.

Earlier, Barishal's Mayers, Mohammad Saifuddin and Obed McCoy took a couple of wickets each to restrict Chattogram to 135-9 in their 20 overs after they were sent to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Josh Brown top scored for Chattogram with 34 off 22 balls.

Barishal will next face the winner of the first qualifier between Rangpur Riders and Comilla Victorians, which will be held later in the evening.

Chattogram, who had finished fourth in the group-stage, have now been eliminated.