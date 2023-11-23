Stokes pulls out of IPL 2024: Reports

England Test and Twenty20 captain Ben Stokes has pulled out of the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as per reports.

The all-rounder, who played for the current champions Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 edition, has chosen not to take part in the league to manage his workload ahead of England's five-Test series in India next year and the T20 World Cup in June.

The 32-year-old took part in the recently concluded ICC World Cup in India, where England finished seventh out of 10 teams.

Stokes came out of retirement to feature for England in the World Cup but couldn't make any real impact.