Cricket
Reuters
Tue Apr 2, 2024 03:30 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 03:36 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Stokes opts out of T20 World Cup

Reuters
Tue Apr 2, 2024 03:30 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 03:36 PM

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has opted out of selection for this year's Twenty20 World Cup to focus on regaining his fitness ahead of the summer's test fixtures, the country's cricket board (ECB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

England are the defending T20 World Cup champions, having claimed their second title in 2022 in Australia.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The ECB added that Stokes's primary focus "is to get fully fit to bowl" for the upcoming test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

In November, Stokes underwent surgery for a knee issue which hampered his ability to bowl regularly.

"I'm working hard and focusing on building my bowling fitness back up to fulfil a full role as an all-rounder in all formats of cricket," Stokes, England's Test captain, said in a statement.

"Opting out of the IPL and the World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that allows me to be the all-rounder I want to be for the foreseeable future."

The 2024 T20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and the United States in June.

Related topic:
cricketBen StokesICC T20 World Cup 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kohli and Gambhir's Friendly Hug

Kohli, Gambhir hug it out

3d ago

Former England captains tear into 'Bazball or bust' approach

Uganda Cricket

Zimbabwe stunned by Uganda, at risk of missing T20 WC 2024 berth

Hasan Mahmud

Hasan shines on debut but fielding lets down Tigers

2d ago
Nicholas Pooran

De Kock, Pooran help Lucknow to first win in IPL 2024

2d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মানুষ যেভাবে বাঁচতে চায় পারছে না, আইনের শাসন পাচ্ছি না কোথাও: ড. ইউনূস

‘আমার মাঝে মাঝে দুঃখ হয় এটা নিয়ে, সারা দুনিয়া বাংলাদেশ থেকে শিখতে চায়। আমাদের গৌরব বোধ করার কথা। তা না করে আমরা এমন কাজ করছি, যেন একটা পাপের কাজ করে ফেলেছি আমরা।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

মার্চে রপ্তানি বেড়েছে ১০ শতাংশ

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X