Stokes, Buttler sign two-year England deals

England Test captain Ben Stokes and white-ball skipper Jos Buttler have both signed new two-year central contracts, cricket chiefs announced on Thursday.

Stokes has committed to England until at least 2026, covering the Ashes series in Australia, which starts late next year, while Buttler has agreed fresh terms, extending his contract by 12 months.

Jamie Smith, who has cemented himself as first-choice Test wicketkeeper in recent months, has been rewarded with a first England deal, signing for two years.

Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, fast bowler Olly Stone and all-rounder Will Jacks have received England central contracts for the first time, with each signing on for one year.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson has had his terms upgraded until 2026 while Harry Brook, Joe Root and Mark Wood still have two years left to run on their existing deals.

The ECB issued 18 multi-year deals last October but that has been pared back to just seven individuals this time around.

"The strength and depth of talent across England men's red and white-ball cricket is clear in the quality of players who are centrally contracted," said England's managing director of men's cricket Rob Key.

"These contracts reward the players we believe will play an important role for our England men's teams.

"Both our captains, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, have signed two-year central contracts that showcase the commitment of all the players to prioritise playing for their country."