Stokes backs Wood to break 100mph barrier in Test cricket

England's Mark Wood unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of West Indies Kevin Sinclair on the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on July 21, 2024. Photo: AFP

England captain Ben Stokes believes Mark Wood can become the first bowler to be clocked in excess of 100mph (161kmh) during a Test match following his Durham team-mate's thrilling display at Trent Bridge.

Wood hit a top speed of 97.1mph as England won the second Test against the West Indies by 241 runs to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in a three-match series ahead of this week's finale at Edgbaston.

The 34-year-old only took two wickets in the match but the effect of his sheer pace contributed to successes at the other end, notably for off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who sealed England's first series win since 2002 with a second-innings haul of 5-41.

And Wood made his presence felt more directly by forcing West Indies to change their side for a third Test starting Friday when he fractured the forearm of Kevin Sinclair with a rapid bouncer.

Australia's Mitchell Starc holds the current record for the fastest recorded delivery in a Test, at 99.6mph against New Zealand in 2015.

Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar possesses the all-format international record after the 'Rawalpindi Express' sent down a 100.2mph thunderbolt against England in 2003, although many outstanding fast bowlers of earlier generations did not always have their deliveries timed accurately.

'Phenomenal'

Stokes said Wood still had something left "in the tank" when it came to breaking the 100mph barrier but, speaking during a pre-match press conference at Edgbaston on Thursday. added: "I don't know if he's actually too bothered about it.

"He seems to be getting closer and closer to that (100mph mark), but I'm happy with what he's doing now to be honest.

"Being able to sustain that pace is quite phenomenal.

"His average speed every time he plays a Test match is always above 90mph –- it's all fine and well trying to bowl one spell above 90 but every spell he bowls for England he's clocking over 90mph," added Stokes as he reflected on the sheer physical effort of his county colleague.

And Stokes was more than happy with how Wood, whose 35-match Test career has been blighted by injuries, was bowling right now.

"You have to hold your hands up and celebrate what we have there," Stokes said. "He (Wood) has got the heart of a lion. He runs in spell after spell, ball after ball.

"When be bowls the whole game changes. When his name is read out the whole crowd is up, then when the speeds are on the big screen everyone gets going.

"Woody is always looking up at the screen as well to see what he's clocking. He knows he's in the team to not only bowl skilfully, but also fast."