Stokes backs Woakes to help fill Anderson void

England's James Anderson reacts after dropping a catch off his own bowling during play on the third day of the first Test cricket match between England and West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 12, 2024. Photo: AFP

England captain Ben Stokes believes "phenomenal" Chris Woakes can lead his team's bowling attack as they start life without James Anderson as the new-ball spearhead.

Anderson retired from international duty following an innings and 114-run rout of the West Indies in the first Test at Lord's last week.

The 41-year-old took 704 Test wickets -- the most by any fast bowler in the format's history -- during an England record 188 matches.

With Stuart Broad having retired after last year's Ashes series against Australia, it means England are now without the pair's combined 1,308 Test wickets as they head into the second Test at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

The match will also be the first time since 2012 that England have played a home Test without either Anderson or Broad.

But England still have seam-bowling experience in Woakes, who will be playing his 50th Test this week.

The 35-year-old Warwickshire all-rounder averages an impressive 22.04 per wicket in red-ball internationals on home soil.

"I see it as an opportunity for someone like Woakesy to take on more of a leadership role in the bowling unit," Stokes told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"We've been so used to Jimmy and Broady doing that, so it's a great opportunity for him. He's a very experienced player and a phenomenal performer, particularly in England.

"It's great for him to be able to lead the attack and 50 caps is a huge honour."

'Exciting' Atkinson

Stokes will also be able to call on express pace in both rising star Gus Atkinson and Mark Wood.

Atkinson took 12 wickets on his debut in Anderson's farewell Test and hit speeds of 90mph (145kph).

Wood has proved himself capable of even faster bowling and he is now set to be recalled as a replacement for Anderson in the only change to the England team from the first Test.

With England rebuilding ahead of the 2025/26 Ashes in Australia, Stokes is looking forward to having Atkinson and Wood at his disposal for the foreseeable future.

"It's very exciting, the prospect of seeing Gus Atkinson bowl at one end and Mark Wood at the other," said Stokes.

"Look at the way Gus bowled last week, it's not only the 12 wickets, it's finding another bowler who can bowl between 87-90mph.

"Woody is someone who had an unbelievable summer last year in the Ashes," added Stokes, with his Durham team-mate taking 14 wickets in three matches as England fought back to draw the five-Test series 2-2.

"He was a massive player for us with a huge impact and everyone knows why -- because of his pace."

England could be forced into a late change if the partner of opening batsman Ben Duckett gives birth before Thursday's toss, with Dan Lawrence on standby.

"There's a plan in place for Ben and his partner," said Stokes. "We'll just have to make a decision if it was to happen before the game started."