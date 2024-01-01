Spinner Mufudza gets first Zimbabwe call-up at 33

Uncapped Tapiwa Mufudza has been included in the Zimbabwe one-day international squad for three matches in Sri Lanka during January.

The 33-year-old was called up by caretaker coach Walter Chawaguta after Dave Houghton quit last month, saying he had "lost the changing room" following a series of disappointing results.

Off-spinner Mufudza got the nod after consistently impressive performances at domestic level in the southern Africa nation.

Pace bowler Faraz Akram, who has only played international cricket in the Twenty20 side, is also in line to make his ODI debut.

Zimbabwe will also play three T20I matches in Colombo with Mufudza, Akram and Takudzwanashe Kaitano dropping out and Brian Bennett, Carl Mumba and Ainsley Ndlovu taking their places.

The ODI matches are scheduled for January 6, 8 and 11 and the T20I matches for January 14, 16 and 18.

Squads:

ODI

Craig Ervine (capt), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba

T20I

Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba