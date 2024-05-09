Madhevere, Mavuta cleared for return after serving doping ban

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Thursday cleared all-rounders Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta to return to competitive cricket after the duo completed their four-month suspensions which were imposed due to "recreational drug use".

Along with the ban, the duo was fined 50 per cent of their salaries as well. Madhevere and Mavuta's rehabilitation was overseen by ZC's medical personnel and they had been ordered to train in the high-performance programme.

Zimbabwe Cricket released a statement to announce that the duo cleared the drug tests after the completion of their suspension period.

"Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has cleared national team players Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta to return to competitive cricket after serving their four-month suspension over drug use. Both of them were confirmed as 'clean' after they returned positive results for drug tests conducted upon completion of their suspension period," ZC said in a statement.

Before the suspension was imposed, Madhevere and Mavuta made their last appearance for Zimbabwe during their home series against Ireland in December last year.