South Africa star to retire after India Tests

Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar is set to retire after the two-match Test series at home against India.

Elgar is set to play his penultimate Test at his home ground at the Centurion, with his swansong set for Newlands, where he scored his first Test runs.

"Playing the game of cricket has always been a dream of mine but having the opportunity to represent your country is the ultimate," Elgar said in his statement. "Having had the privilege to do it for 12 years internationally is simply beyond my wildest dreams. It has been an incredible journey that I have been fortunate enough to have.

"As they say, 'all good things come to an end', and the Indian home series will be my last, as I have made the decision to retire from our beautiful game. A game that has given me so much. The Cape Town Test will be my last. My favourite stadium in the world. A place I scored my first Test run against New Zealand and hopefully my last too."

The southpaw made his debut in Tests and ODIs in 2012 but it was in the longest format that Elgar excelled. The 36-year-old has aggregated 5146 runs in 84 Tests so far, including 13 centuries and 23 fifties.

Among his finest hours in Test cricket is the 199 he scored against Bangladesh, in Potchefstroom in 2017 – it's Elgar's highest score so far in his Test career. His 160 against India in Visakhapatnam in 2019, against the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, proved he was the man for all conditions.

Elgar also played a pivotal role in South Africa's 3-1 series triumph against Australia at home in 2018, where he scored 333 runs in three matches. He carried the bat in the third Test in Cape Town with 141* as the Proteas went on to win the series 3-1.

His performances with the bat were rewarded with captaincy of the Test side in 2021. Under his leadership, South Africa finished third in the ICC World Test Championship in the 2021-23 cycle, which included series wins at home against India and West Indies, and a drawn away series in New Zealand.

"Having the opportunity to represent my country and the learnings I've had along my journey is something I'll always be thankful for. It's most definitely been the best learning experience of my life," Elgar said.

"I want to take the opportunity to thank Cricket South Africa for investing in me from an early age and giving me the honour of representing my country. I am truly grateful for the opportunities I've received since U18 to date.

"To former coaches and former team mates. You all have played a big role in making me the cricketer I am today, from on field memories and off field moments, all of this will always be in my memory of great fondness.

"To my current teammates, guys you are all a part of me. There have been so many unforgettable memories shared with you all. A big thanks goes to you all and a big good luck for the rest of your careers. Always fly the flag high and be the role models you are. Represent yourselves and the nation with utmost responsibility.

"Lastly, to the fans and supporters out there. You all have played an important part of my career. From ups and downs, you are still there to cheer me on. For this I'll be grateful and will always remember the great times with you all."

The first Test will begin on Boxing Day at the Centurion, with the second Test set to begin on 3 January in Capetown.