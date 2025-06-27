Cricket
Reuters
Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:36 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:47 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Van der Dussen to lead new-look South Africa in T20 tri series

Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:36 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:47 AM
Reuters
Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:36 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:47 AM
Photo: Reuters

Top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen will lead South Africa during next month's Twenty20 tri-series with New Zealand and hosts Zimbabwe, with four uncapped players in the squad, Cricket South Africa said on Thursday.

Regular captain Aiden Markram and several key players have been rested for the series to help manage their workload, coach Shukri Conrad said in a statement shared by the CSA.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Conrad said it would be the start of South Africa's preparations for next year's T20 World Cup in February-March.

World Test Championship winners South Africa will also try out new players in the two-match red-ball series against Zimbabwe, starting Saturday, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder said.

Keshav Maharaj, who will lead the test team against Zimbabwe with Temba Bavuma absent due to injury, will also miss the T20 series along with Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs.

Uncapped batter and wicketkeeper Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who is in the squad for the Zimbabwe test series, has also been called up for the tri-series, while Corbin Bosch, Rubin Hermann and Senuran Muthusamy have got their first international call-ups.

"With several senior players rested as part of their workload management, it creates space for these players to step in and show what they can offer, and bring them into contention for World Cup selection," Conrad added.

The T20 tournament, hosted at the Harare Sports Club, will kick off with a match between Zimbabwe and South Africa on July 14, with the final set for July 26.

South Africa squad:

Rassie van der Dussen (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane

Related topic:
Rassie van der DussenSouth AfricaNew ZealandZimbabwe
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Rassie van der Dussen

RVD misses out on South Africa's World T20 squad

2y ago

New Zealand lead by 143 as spin rules in seesaw third India Test

7m ago
New Zealand vs South Africa

De Kock, Van der Dussen tons guide South Africa to 357-4 against New Zealand

1y ago

Hasaranga returns to captain SL against Zimbabwe

1y ago

Zimbabwe's Madhevere and Mavuta suspended over drug use

1y ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘বিতর্কিত’ ডিএনএ প্রকল্প শুরু, কৃত্রিম মানুষ কি তৈরি হওয়ার পথে?

এই গবেষণা এতদিন নিষিদ্ধ ছিল। কারণ আশঙ্কা করা হচ্ছিল—এটি ডিজাইনার বেবি বা ভবিষ্যৎ প্রজন্মের জন্য অপ্রত্যাশিত পরিবর্তনের দিকে নিয়ে যেতে পারে।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

জোহরানের ‘জয়’ ইসরায়েলপন্থিদের জন্য ‘চরমবার্তা’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে