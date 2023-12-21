Soumya heroics in vain

Kiwis seal ODI series

Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar jumps in the air to celebrate his century against New Zealand during the second ODI at Saxton Oval in Nelson yesterday. The left-handed batter ended a long lean patch with a record-breaking 169, but Bangladesh lost the game by seven wickets to concede the series. PHOTO: AFP

Soumya Sarkar's first century in international cricket after five years was the only bright spot in a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat for Bangladesh against New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series at Saxton Oval in Nelson yesterday.

Soumya's career-best 169 off 151 deliveries – the highest score by an Asian batter in ODIs in New Zealand – powered Bangladesh to 291, their highest ever ODI total against the Kiwis in New Zealand.

But the total proved woefully insufficient in the batting friendly conditions in Nelson as the Kiwis chased the target in 46.2 overs.

Apart from Soumya, experienced Mushfiqur Rahim's 45 was the only other significant performance for the Tigers with the bat.

The difference in the performances of the top-order batters from both teams made the difference in the match.

Besides Soumya, the other top-order batters from Bangladesh Anamul Haque, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Liton Das departed for single digit scores.

In contrast to Bangladesh's innings, every top-order batter from New Zealand contributed significantly with Henry Nicholls top-scoring with 95 and opener Will Young making 89.

The host batters also looked unperturbed against Bangladesh's bowling attack, which lacked penetration on a flat track.

The team management made a couple of changes from the first ODI with leg-spinner Rishad Hossain making his debut and pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib coming in in place of Afif Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman respectively. But both had an ordinary day with the ball and went wicketless.

With the defeat, New Zealand have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, turning the third match of the series into a dead rubber.

Having already lost the ODI series, Bangladesh will be playing for pride and to end their 18-match losing streak in ODIs in New Zealand against the hosts in the third ODI in Napier on Saturday.