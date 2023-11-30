Soumya, Afif return as BCB announces squads for NZ tour

Soumya Sarker and Afif Hossain were roped in as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-member squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand where the Tigers will play three ODIs and as many T20Is starting on December 17.

Regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan remains on the sidelines due to a fractured finger while veteran Mahmudullah has yet to recover fully from a shoulder injury.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who is leading the side in the ongoing two-match Test series against New Zealand at home, will continue to lead with Mehedi Hasan Miraz named as his deputy.

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib retains his place in the ODI squad and was also included in the T20I squad for the very first time.

Left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan received his maiden ODI call-up, while fellow left-armer Tanvir Islam, who played a single T20I match against England in March, was called back.

ODI squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mehedi Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Rakibul Hasan

T20I squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mehedi Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib