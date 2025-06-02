‘Sorry we couldn’t win any games’: Litton

Bangladesh captain Litton Das apologised to fans after his side lost the third and final T20I against Pakistan in Lahore on Sunday to suffer a 3-0 clean sweep at the hands of the hosts.

Despite posting 196-6, their highest ever total against Pakistan in the format, the Tigers lost the match by a convincing margin of seven wickets.

Bangladesh's opener Parvez Hossain Emon had hit a brisk 34-ball 66 to power the side to a record total but his efforts were outdone by a brilliant 107 not out off 46 balls from Mohammad Haris.

After the defeat in front of a capacity crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Litton thanked the spectators but apologised to the Tiger supporters for another meek defeat.

"The crowds were very amazing. They supported both teams. I am sorry to Bangladesh fans that we couldn't win any game but hopefully we will make a comeback," Litton said after the match.

Litton also spoke about the improved batting performance in the third match but said that his bowlers still have a lot to learn when it comes to combating different batting styles.

"Emon and Tanzid batted really well and most of the guys put up their hands and did a good job… We didn't bowl well and didn't field well in the last two games, but we batted well on this track. It's a good wicket, but we need to learn how to bowl to different batters and need to think about that."