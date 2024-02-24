Shreyas, Ishan set to lose BCCI contracts: Reports

Indian cricketers Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer are set to be excluded from the BCCI central contract after not heeding the warning of the BCCI secretary Jay Shah about not taking part in domestic tournaments.

"The selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, has almost finalised the list of centrally contracted players for the 2023-24 season too, which the BCCI will announce soon. Kishan and Iyer are likely to be excluded from that list, as both haven't been playing domestic cricket despite the BCCI's diktat to do so," Times of India quoted an unnamed source from the BCCI.

Last week, the BCCI secretary had warned 'severe implications' for centrally-contracted India players who prioritised the Indian Premier League (IPL) over domestic cricket after Ishan, Shreyas and Deepak Chahar chose not to participate in India's premiere first-class competition Ranji Trophy.

Ishan hasn't played for India since November 2023 and withdrew from action citing mental health reasons.

Ishan did not participate in any of the Ranji Trophy league games for Jharkhand and has been seen in Baroda training for IPL 2024.

Shreyas, on the other hand, missed Mumbai's last league game against Assam and was not in action in the quarterfinal match against Baroda on Friday.

According to a report in The Indian Express on Thursday, the middle-order batter informed Mumbai Cricket Association that he was unavailable for selection due to a back injury. However, National Cricket Academy (NCA) head of sports science and medicine, Nitin Patel, in an email to the MCA selectors, declared Iyer was 'fit'.