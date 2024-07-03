Shoriful set to play LPL

Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam celebrates bowling New Zealand's Mark Chapman during the 3rd ODI at McLean Park in Napier on December 23, 2023. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam is set for a stint with LPL franchise Kandy Falcons. He will replace Pakistan's Mohammad Ali in the side.

Shoriful had previously starred for Colombo Strikers in the LPL. While he had remained unsold during the players' draft this season, injury to the Pakistan pacer led to Kandy signing Shoriful.

Shoriful will join other Bangladesh stars Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Towhid Hridoy, who are already playing this LPL.

Colombo Strikers secured the services of Taskin while Dambulla Warriors drafted in both Hridoy and Mustafizur.

Shoriful confirmed that he was departing for Sri Lanka today. The players is also set to play in the Global T20 league in Canada with Bangla Tigers Missisagua along with ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh stars Mohammad Saifuddin and Rishad Hossain will feature in Global T20 league for Montreal Tigers and Toronto Nationals respectively.

It was learned that August 12 is the maximum time frame that a cricketer may be availed NOC to play in the franchise leagues.