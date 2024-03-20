Cricket
Shoriful displaces Shakib as Bangladesh's No 1 ODI bowler

PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Shoriful Islam has displaced Shakib Al Hasan as the top-ranked bowler for Bangladesh in ODIs following his good performance in the Sri Lanka series.

The left-arm seamer took five wickets in the three-match series and has been rewarded in the ICC rankings – moving 11 places up to 24th in the ICC bowlers' rankings. Shakib Al Hasan, who did not play in the series, dropped to 31st position. All-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz moved up 32 nd position following his four wickets in the recent series.

Taskin Ahmed made the biggest gain, moving up 27 places to 42nd position while Mustafizur Rahman was in 44th position.

Among the Bangladesh batters, Mushfiqur Rahim was on top in 26th position, followed by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto in 39th. Liton Das, who was dropped from the third match, was in 60th position while Towhid Hridoy was in 76th position.

Shakib Al HasanShoriful IslamICC rankingbowlerBatsman
