Shoaib Malik advises youngsters to 'grab every opportunity'

Shoaib Malik has been in the limelight yet again but not for his on-field performances. The former Pakistan captain has been the centre of discussion after the news of his separation with former wife Sania Mirza and his third marriage.

Amid all the commotion in the media, Malik, however, is busy playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Fortune Barishal. The 41-year-old, meanwhile, provided his opinion regarding the differences between the BPL and other franchise leagues in the world.

"I think it's not ideal to compare one league with the other. Every league has its own strength and speciality and I think BPL also has its own significance. The supporters here are very passionate as they come to the ground and support their teams which is something the organisers want," said Malik to the media.

With the experience of playing international cricket for more than two decades, Malik also advised the youngsters to grab every opportunity that comes their way.

"It's very simple -- grab every opportunity with both hands. The process of learning never ends, especially when you don't perform well then don't put yourself under pressure and don't confine yourself. The message is simple, go out there and express yourself and whenever you have the opportunity, keep learning," he said.

Malik also gave his observation regarding the Mirpur pitch, saying: "I think it's not easy to bat in Mirpur and I think you need to assess the pitch really well as a batter or spinner."

