Star Sports Report
Mon Nov 11, 2024 11:17 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 11:30 AM

Shanto ruled out of third Afghanistan ODI

Najmul Hossain Shanto at the pre-match press conference. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto will not take part in the third and final ODI against Afghanistan today in Sharjah owing to a groin injury, confirmed a Bangladesh Cricket Board official.

"Shanto won't play in the third ODI due to injury," chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu told The Daily Star.

Shanto suffered the injury while fielding against Afghanistan in the second ODI. The captain was taken for scans and reports confirmed fears that he will not recover in time to play in the series-deciding third ODI of the three-match series.

The skipper had made a vital contribution of 76 in the second ODI, which helped Bangladesh complete a series-levelling 68-run win on Saturday.

Shanto's injury adds to Bangladesh's injury woes against Afghanistan as earlier Mushfiqur Rahim got ruled out from the series after hurting his finger in the first ODI.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz is likely to captain the side in Shanto's absence and Zakir Hasan is likely to come in as his replacement.

 

