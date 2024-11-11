Shanto to miss third Afghan ODI and WI Test series: BCB

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is set to miss the series-deciding third ODI against Afghanistan today and also the forthcoming two-Test series against the West Indies owing to a groin strain, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) informed through a media release today.

Shanto got hurt while fielding in the second ODI against Afghanistan on Saturday and was taken for an MRI later. The report suggests that the left-hander would need at least a few weeks to recover, which made him unavailable for today's match and the West Indies tour, which is set to commence on November 22.

"Shanto underwent an MRI in Sharjah yesterday. We have received the team physio's report and the scan report, which has confirmed a Grade II strain on his left groin. This will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. He has been ruled out of the third ODI against Afghanistan and will also be unavailable for the Test series in the West Indies," BCB's Senior Physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury was quoted in a media release.

"We will reassess his condition after two weeks. He will return home from the UAE to continue his rehab," he added.

The selectors had announced 15-man squad for the West Indies Tests yesterday with Shanto as skipper and Mehedi Hasan Miraz as the vice-captain.

Miraz is likely to lead the side in today's series-deciding third ODI against Afghanistan and could continue in the role in the Caribbean as well.



