Sat Feb 10, 2024 06:57 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 10, 2024 07:01 PM

Shamar Joseph joins Lucknow Super Giants

Agencies
Sat Feb 10, 2024 06:57 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 10, 2024 07:01 PM
PHOTO: AFP

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) named West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph as replacement for England pacer Mark Wood for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Joseph will join LSG for INR 3 crores. The speedster was recently at the forefront during West Indies' historic Test win at the Gabba. 
This will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL.

ECB reportedly pulled Wood, a centrally contracted player, out of IPL 2024 to manage his workload, with the T20 World Cup scheduled in June and England hosting West Indies and Sri Lanka for Tests at home afterwards. 

Lucknow had signed Wood in the auction before the 2022 season for INR 7.50 crores. He, however, missed that season because of an elbow injury. In IPL 2023, Wood played four matches and picked up 11 wickets at an average of 11.82.
 

