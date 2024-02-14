Shamar Joseph first West Indian to win ICC Player of the Month award

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph jumps for joy following one of his seven wickets against Australia on the fourth day of the Brisbane Test on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Shamar Joseph's sensational debut for the West Indies in their dramatic Test series in Australia enabled the fast bowler to bag the ICC Men's Player of the Month for January.

This latest accolade means he is the first West Indian to win the ICC Men's Player of the Month award since its inception in January 2021.

Joseph enjoyed a stellar start to his West Indies career. Brought into the side for their Test series against Australia, the 24-year-old made an instant impact, removing Steve Smith with his first ball in international cricket.

His first outing in Test cricket saw him claim five wickets in the first innings in Adelaide, taking the prized wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green as well as Smith, but it will be his efforts in the second Test in Brisbane which will long be remembered.

Defending a modest 216 to prevent an Australian victory in the second innings, Joseph produced an unforgettable display of fast bowling, taking seven for 68 – four of which were bowled – to skittle the home side out in dramatic fashion eight runs short of the target.

The win saw the West Indies claim a historic 1-1 draw, with Joseph sealing the Player of the Series award for his impressive debut.

Joseph said, "I am extremely delighted to win this award. To get such an award on the world stage feels special. I totally enjoyed every moment of that experience playing for West Indies in Australia, especially the magic of the final day at the Gabba. Taking the wicket to win the match was a dream!

"It was a truly memorable moment for me, and I just want to continue to work hard and deliver more match-winning performances for the West Indies with the ball; and when required also with the bat.

"I want to say special thanks to the teammates and support staff in Australia who backed me from the start to get the job done. I will be the one receiving the award, but this is also for the team, and all the fans in the West Indies as well."

Joseph overcame other top performers in Tests during the month: England's Ollie Pope and Australia's Josh Hazlewood.