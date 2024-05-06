Scotland name T20 World Cup squad

Scotland named their 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Top-order batter Michael Jones and fast bowler Brad Wheal made a return to Scotland's T20I squad for the upcoming mega event in West Indies and USA.

The duo, both of whom last played in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, aren't part of the squad that will play in the upcoming T20I tri-series in the Netherlands but have been named in the T20 World Cup squad.

Richie Berrington will captain the side that will hope to better their performances from 2022, when they famously registered a big win over the West Indies.

"To have Michael Jones and Brad Wheal available, their experience from previous T20 World Cups is crucial for the group," head coach Doug Watson said.

"I'm looking forward to meeting them both, getting to know them and seeing their skills up close. The bulk of the squad have been together for a while now and did a fantastic job last summer at both the 50-over Qualifier and the T20 Qualifier.

"It's nice to have a bit of continuity along the way, although they haven't played a lot of cricket since. Hopefully we can see the same level from these players, if not higher, when we get to the Caribbean."

Scotland will play a tri-series with Netherlands and Ireland as a part of their preparation for the tournament from May 18.

"I'm very excited about what lies ahead, and I think the players are too, the closer we get to it," Watson said.

"We're getting a few games in before then; we're off to play Netherlands and Ireland next week, and that'll be good just to get a bit of competitiveness under our belts. We're done with training now, and we want to play competitive cricket.

"For us as a nation, it's a real opportunity to shine on the global stage. If you look at the landscape of cricket now, with all the different franchise tournaments available for these guys to play in around the world, this is still the pinnacle. From a personal

and team perspective, it's massive."

Scotland are in Group B of the T20 World Cup with England, Australia, Oman and Namibia.

Teams have until 25 May to make changes to their squads, after which any alteration will require approval from ICC's Event Technical Committee.

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.