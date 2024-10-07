Cricket
AFP, Colombo
Mon Oct 7, 2024 01:48 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 01:52 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Sanath Jayasuriya named Sri Lanka's full-time head coach

AFP, Colombo
Mon Oct 7, 2024 01:48 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 01:52 PM
Sanath Jayasuriya
Sanath Jayasuriya. Photo: Reuters

Sanath Jayasuriya was appointed Sri Lanka cricket head coach on Monday, replacing Chris Silverwood who quit following the country's early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Jayasuriya, 55, had been in interim charge since June and on Monday was appointed full-time coach until March 2026 after recent successes, which included a Test match win in England and a home 2-0 Test series sweep against New Zealand.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket made this decision, taking into consideration the team's good performances in the recent tours against India, England, and New Zealand," Sri Lanka's cricket board said in a statement.

Under Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka also won a one-day international series against India for the first time in 27 years.

Former Sri Lanka captain Jayasuriya was regarded as one of the greatest one-day international batsmen of all time and was pivotal in the 1996 World Cup victory.

Jayasuriya represented Sri Lanka 586 times across the three formats of the game, hitting 42 centuries and taking 440 wickets. He played his last international in 2011.

The former national selector has also had a brush with the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-corruption unit and was banned from all forms of cricket for two years in 2018.

Jayasuriya was charged after failing to hand over his mobile phones and was accused of obstructing or delaying any investigation into corruption in the game.

He is also an ex-lawmaker and a former deputy minister of the postal service.

Related topic:
cricketSanath JayasuriyaSri Lanka Cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

South Africa name spin-heavy squad for Bangladesh Tests

6d ago

ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket

11m ago

All eyes on Dubai for India-Pakistan showdown

1d ago

Sri Lanka's parliament asks 'corrupt' cricket board to resign

11m ago

Sri Lanka skipper pleads for ICC suspension to end

10m ago
এস আলম
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এস আলম গ্রুপ: সাইফুল আলমসহ পরিবারের ১২ সদস্যের দেশত্যাগে নিষেধাজ্ঞা

আজ সোমবার ঢাকা মহানগর সিনিয়র স্পেশাল জজ আদালতের বিচারক আশ-শামছ জগলুল হোসেন দুদকের আবেদনের পরিপ্রেক্ষিতে এ রায়ে দেন।

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|শেয়ারবাজার

বিএসইসিতে নিরাপত্তা দেবে সশস্ত্র বাহিনী

৩২ মিনিট আগে