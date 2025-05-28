Salman vows 'fearless, not careless' cricket as Pakistan face Bangladesh

As Pakistan prepare to face Bangladesh in the opening T20I of the three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium today, the focus is clear from the home side: to embrace modern, attacking cricket with a mindset that is fearless but not careless.

With the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka just a year away, the men in green continue their search for a balanced squad that can execute their evolving philosophy.

Under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha and the guidance of newly appointed white-ball coach Mike Hesson, Pakistan have adopted a strategic and bold approach.

The goal is not just to win matches but to reshape their white-ball identity — something they felt was lacking in their dismal campaign at the last T20 World Cup in the United States.

Since that exit, Pakistan's T20 campaign has seen a whirlwind of changes: three overseas tours — to Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand — resulted in no series wins and featured two different captains, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman.

A total of 18 changes in personnel were made, as the selectors sought fresh blood and renewed energy.

Now, with consistency in leadership and coaching, the team aims to lay a foundation that will culminate in a settled playing XI for the 2026 World Cup. "We want to build a pool of 20-25 players so that if someone gets injured close to the tournament, we have ready replacements," Salman said ahead of the Bangladesh series.

This philosophy has seen veterans like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan left out, with the captain clarifying that while they have contributed greatly to Pakistan's white-ball success, no player is irreplaceable. "We have a lot of talent, and anyone can replace anyone. That's the depth we are trying to create," Salman asserted.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, another key figure in Pakistan's recent T20 history, is also absent from the squad, having requested rest after an exhausting PSL campaign. In his absence, the bowling attack will rely on the form of returnees like Hasan Ali and youngsters like Abbas Afridi, who was called in as a late replacement for the injured Mohammad Wasim Jr.

The squad selection has leaned heavily on performances in PSL X. Players like Hasan Nawaz, the tournament's best batter in the middle overs, and Sahibzada Farhan, the top run-scorer, have earned their spots. Salman confirmed that Nawaz will continue to play in the middle order — a role in which he has thrived.

"Our aim is to play positive, attacking cricket, the kind that teams across the world are adopting. But it's important that we do so smartly. We will play fearless cricket, not careless cricket," Salman emphasised.

This balance between aggression and discipline lies at the heart of Pakistan's new identity.

The Pakistani skipper also praised Bangladesh, calling them a "skillful and competitive side." Despite their recent 2-2 draw with UAE — a result that shocked many — Salman warned against underestimating the Tigers. "No team is easy in international cricket. We're focused on our own performance, but we know Litton Das will be a key wicket."

All three matches of the series will be held under lights in Lahore, offering Pakistan a perfect stage to test their new blueprint. With a squad brimming with in-form talent and a leadership duo aligned in vision, Pakistan will look to make a strong statement.

