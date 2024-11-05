Salahuddin appointed as Tigers’ senior assistant coach 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed Mohammad Salahuddin as the senior assistant coach of the national cricket team till March 15, 2025, BCB press release confirmed today.

Salahuddin previously served as assistant coach and fielding coach of the Tigers from 2006 to 2010. He also worked as a specialist coach at the BCB National Cricket Academy from 2010 to 2011. In 2014, he was appointed as the head coach of Singapore and led the team in the ICC World Cricket League Division 4.

Salahuddin holds an ACC-Cricket Australia Level 3 accreditation and is one of the most successful local coaches, having won multiple Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League titles.

BCB President Faruque Ahmed said that Salahuddin's appointment would pave the way for more homegrown coaches to contribute at the highest level: "When I took over as BCB President, I made a commitment to provide opportunities for deserving candidates to contribute to the National Team set-up. Salahuddin brings with him a wealth of experience, pedigree, and knowledge, making him the ideal candidate for this role. I firmly believe it is time to integrate more capable Bangladeshi coaches into the system."

Salahuddin will start working with the Tigers from the West Indies tour, starting on November 22, which features two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is.