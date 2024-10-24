SA beat Tigers by seven wickets to get first Test win in Asia since 2014

Proteas lead the two-match series 1-0

South Africa clinched a convincing seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first of the two-Test series, wrapping the game up inside the first session on Day 4 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

The win marks South Africa's first Test win in Asia since July 2014 when they last beat Sri Lanka by 153 runs at Galle. It also snaps the Proteas's nine-match losing streak in Asia. They also did not win a Test in their last 14 matches in Asia.

Set a meagre 106-run target to win, the Proteas got off to a decent start, thanks to a 42-run opening stand between stand-in skipper Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the pick of the bowlers for the Tigers today, picking up all three wickets to fall on the day. He set Markram up to get one delivery to hold its line and get through the gates of the right-handed batter, sending the Proteas' stand-in skipper back following a 27-ball 20.

De Zorzi then charged Taijul for a maximum and could only manage to get caught by Hasan Mahmud at long-on. He departed after a 52-ball 41.

Taijul then had the right-handed David Bedingham (12 off 13) edge one back to the wicketkeeper with a turning delivery.

However, the wickets came too late for the Tigers as South Africa never looked a little bit troubled in their chase of a small target. Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 30 off 37 deliveries while Ryan Rickelton scored one off three not out to see the Proteas get over the finish line with ease.

Earlier, having resumed on 283 for seven, Bangladesh batters were only able to survive 29 deliveries as South Africa opted for a new cherry at the very beginning of an overcast day in Dhaka.

Pacers Kagiso Rabada claimed the wickets of Mehedi Hasan Miraz, denying him a second Test ton as he was caught at slip following a 191-ball 97, and Nayeem Hasan while Wiaan Mulder accounted for the wicket of Taijul.

Rabada finished with figures of six for 46, claiming his 15th Test fifer.

Top order meltdown in both innings was the main reason behind the Tigers' loss this game. Bangladesh were bundled out for just 106 in the first innings while a ninety-odd run knock from Miraz and a maiden Test fifty from Jaker Ali in their second innings helped the Tigers avoid the humiliation of an innings defeat and set a small target to South Africa, who made 308 in their first innings following a century by Kyle Verreynne and a maiden Test half-century from Wiaan Mulder.

With the ball, Rabada shone for the visitors with a match-haul of nine wickets while Taijul got a fifer in the first innings and ended up taking a total of eight wickets in the game.

