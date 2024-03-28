Cricket
Star Sports Report
Thu Mar 28, 2024 05:45 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 05:53 PM

Cricket

Rishad keeps shining in DPL

Star Sports Report
Thu Mar 28, 2024 05:45 PM Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 05:53 PM
PHOTO: STAR

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in List-A cricket in a losing effort for Shinepukur Cricket Club against Brothers Union in their Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match at BKSP Ground 3 in Savar today.

Rishad finished with 5 for 49 as Brothers posted 222 for 9 thanks to Abdul Mazid's 95 after opting to bat first.

But Shinepukur got bundled out for 196 in their chase, losing the match by 26 runs.

Rishad was part of the Abahani Limited squad at the start of this year's DPL but later joined Shinepukur to get more opportunities.

The leg-spinner has so far claimed nine wickets in three matches for Shinepukur.

The 21-year-old has so far played just nine List-A games, three of which were ODIs.

Despite being seen as a prospect for the national team, Rishad would hardly get opportunities at the club level as most teams prefer using off-spinners over wrist spinners.

