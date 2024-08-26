Revamped fixtures revealed for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

The groups and fixtures for this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, set to be staged in UAE, have been revealed.

After the highly-anticipated ninth edition of the tournament was moved from Bangladesh to the UAE, ICC have revealed the revamped fixtures for the event set to be played in Dubai and Sharjah.

The groups remain the same with six-time champion Australia drawn alongside 2020 runners-up India, Trans-Tasman rival New Zealand, Asian sides Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A of the event that will be held in October.

South Africa and England are placed alongside 2016 champions West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland in Group B.

Sri Lanka and Scotland qualified for the tournament via the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament held in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

Each side will play four group matches at the tournament, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals on 17 and 18 October ahead of the Final in Dubai on 20 October. A reserve day has been fixed for both the semi-finals and the final.

If India advances to the semi-finals, they will feature in Semi-final 1.

In total, there will be 23 matches played across two venues in Dubai and Sharjah.

There will be 10 warm-up matches held prior to the tournament from 28 September through to 1 October.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will maintain its hosting rights while partnering with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure the successful delivery of the event.

GROUPINGS

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Scotland

FIXTURES

3 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah, 2 PM

3 October, Thursday, Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 6 PM

4 October, Friday, South Africa v West Indies, Dubai, 2 PM

4 October, Friday, India v New Zealand, Dubai, 6 PM

5 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v England, Sharjah, 2 PM

5 October, Saturday, Australia v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 6 PM

6 October, Sunday, India v Pakistan, Dubai, 2 PM

6 October, Sunday, West Indies v Scotland, Dubai, 6 PM

7 October, Monday, England v South Africa, Sharjah, 6 PM

8 October, Tuesday, Australia v New Zealand, Sharjah, 6 PM

9 October, Wednesday, South Africa v Scotland, Dubai, 2 PM

9 October, Wednesday, India v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 6 PM

10 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v West Indies, Sharjah, 6 PM

11 October, Friday, Australia v Pakistan, Dubai, 6 PM

12 October, Saturday, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 2 PM

12 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v South Africa, Dubai, 6 PM

13 October, Sunday, England v Scotland, Sharjah, 2 PM

13 October, Sunday, India v Australia, Sharjah, 6 PM

14 October, Monday, Pakistan v New Zealand, Dubai, 6 PM

15 October, Tuesday, England v West Indies, Dubai, 6 PM

17 October, Thursday, Semi-final 1, Dubai, 6 PM

18 October, Friday, Semi-final 2, Sharjah, 6 PM

20 October, Sunday, Final, Dubai, 6 PM