Record prize money revealed for Women's Cricket World Cup

With less than a month until the start of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, the International Cricket Council has announced a staggering increase in the prize money for the tournament set to be staged in India and Sri Lanka.

The overall prize money at the eight-team marquee tournament totals $13.88 million (US Dollars) -- a monumental rise of 297 percent from $3.5 million at the last edition held in New Zealand in 2022.

The total prize pot eclipses that at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup from two years ago in India, which had total prize money of $10 million.

The announcement aligns with the ICC's strategy to amplify the growth of women's cricket and a decision to introduce pay parity was announced ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

The winners of the 13th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup will receive prize money of $4.48 million -- a 239 per cent increase from the $1.32 million awarded to Australia in 2022.

Meanwhile, the runners-up will receive $2.24 million, an increase of 273 per cent in comparison to the $600,000 England won three years ago. The two losing semifinalists will take home $1.12 million (up from $300,000 in 2022) each.

Each group stage participant is guaranteed to earn $250,000 while each group-stage win will get the victors $34,314. In the second half of the final table, the teams finishing fifth and sixth will take home $700,000 each and those in seventh and eighth place will earn $280,000.

The 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup will commence on September 30 with India and Sri Lanka facing off in the opening game in Guwahati.