RCB's Perry shatters sponsor's car window with six in WPL

Ellyse Perry
Ellyse Perry. Photo: X, formerly known as Twitter

Ellyse Perry's destructive batting came at an unexpected cost on Monday after a massive six by the Australia all-rounder smashed the window of a sponsors car during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against UP Warriorz.

Perry scored 58 off 37 deliveries to help her team to a 23-run win in the Women's Premier League (WPL) at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The 33-year-old hit four sixes in her knock, the last of which sailed over long on and crashed through the window of the car, which had been placed on a stage just behind the boundary rope.

Perry, who gasped and held her head in her hands after shattering the window, later joked the six may leave her out of pocket.

"I was a bit worried, not sure I have insurance to cover me," she said "So, in a bit of strife there."

 

cricketWPLEllyse Perry
