Ravindra keen to learn from Kiwi spin group

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra said that the Kiwi spin attack selected for their two-match Test series against Bangladesh is a strong one and that he would want to complement the attack with his own expertise.

The series starts with the first Test taking place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on November 28 followed by the second match at the home of cricket in Mirpur on December 6.

Naturally, spin is expected to play a major role in the contest but the Kiwis would, however, hope to capitalise on Ravindra's ability to bat more than his capabilities as a left-arm orthodox as the left-handed batter amassed 578 runs, hitting three tons and two fifties, becoming his side's highest run-getter in the recently concluded ICC World Cup in India.

New Zealand have named a spin-heavy squad, with as many as five options, including the experienced Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi.

"We've got a seriously strong spin group consisting of Jazzie (Ajaz Patel), Sant (Mitchell Santner), Ish (Sodhi), and GP (Glenn Phillips). I guess I'm going to try to learn the best from those boys," Ravindra said on Friday.

"Jazzie, Sant, and Ish have had so much experience over here. I'll try to understand what they do well but still sort of do it my way. I think we are all different bowlers in our own right. It's nice to have a little balance in our spin attack," he added.

New Zealand appointed former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq as their spin bowling coach to sharpen their spin attack. This will not be his first stint with the Kiwis as he was roped in for their two-match Test series in Pakistan earlier this year.

"Saqlain has been massive. I had a lot to do with him in the Pakistan series back in April-May. He helped not only me but a lot of the spinners in the group. I'm really excited to link up with him again and talk a lot about cricket, bowling and life. He imparts great wisdom not just on the field but off it as well," Ravindra said.

Twenty-four-year-old Ravindra, who has only three Tests in total under his belt, played his last match red-ball international match against Bangladesh in January 2022 in Mount Maunganui, the venue which marked Bangladesh's memorable Test win.

Before that, however, he played in New Zealand's five-match T20I series in Bangladesh in 2021. The Kiwis lost the series 3-2.

"Those wickets back in 2021 were very interesting. It was quite difficult to bat on but I think it was good fun to bowl on. It had square side spin and a bit of a quicker pace than what we are probably accustomed to back home. There was probably a little bit more help for the spinners. I think if you're putting in the areas and dialling up your pace a little more, hopefully, you will have success," he said.