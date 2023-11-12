Rangpur’s Akbar shines in draw with Metro

Rangpur Division skipper Akbar Ali piled on the runs as he followed his first innings knock of 179 with a 97-run second-innings knock in a draw against Dhaka Metro on Day Four in their National Cricket League fixture at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna yesterday.

Akbar put away seven fours and two sixes for his 121-ball 97, the only significant knock of the innings that saw Rangpur skittled out for 159, having started the day on 11 for the loss of two.

Metro's Arif Ahmed scalped six wickets for 76 runs, while Shohidul Islam and Abu Hider Rony got two each. Rangpur, who started their second innings with a 140-run lead, gave Metro a 300-run target on the final day. Metro managed 113 for four in 35.5 overs as the match ended in a draw.

In Chattogram, Dhaka Division spinners Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury (4) and Nazmul Islam Apu (3) picked up seven wickets between them to secure a 52-run win over Sylhet Division.

Dhaka had set Sylhet a 210-run target on Day Three when Shuvagata did the damage late in the day, picking up three of the top four batters to leave Sylhet four down for 39 at the close of play.

On the final day, it was Apu and skipper Saif Hassan who picked up two wickets each along with Shuvagata's one that helped to bundle out Sylhet 157.

Shuvagata and Apu picked up seven wickets each in the match but the Player of The Match award went to Dhaka's wicket-keeper batter Mahidul Islam Ankon who scored a century in the first innings.