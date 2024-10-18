Cricket
Sports Reporter
Fri Oct 18, 2024 08:33 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 18, 2024 08:38 PM

Cricket

Akbar bails out Bangladesh in Hong Kong encounter

Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh A skipper Akbar Ali played a quickfire 24-ball 45 to bail out his side in a five-wicket victory over Hong Kong in their opening Group A fixture of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Friday.

Akbar's match-winning knock featured four boundaries and three maximums and the right-handed batter was also involved in a 54-run stand with Towhid Hridoy (29 off 22 balls) to take his side to the brink of victory while chasing a 151-run target. Shamim Hossain finished proceedings with a 15-ball 19.

The Akbar-led side were in a spot of bother after losing three wickets for 55 runs inside the eight overs but Akbar and Hridoy steadied the Bangladesh ship.

Earlier, Bangladesh pacer Ripon Mondol's four wickets for 24 runs helped restrict Hong Kong to 150 for eight.

Middle-order batter Babar Hayat starred with a 61-ball 85, laced with seven sixes and two fours, while skipper Nizakat Khan played a vigilant hand with a 20-ball 25 for Hong Kong.

Related topic:
Akbar AliACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong
