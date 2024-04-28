Cricket
Rajasthan near play-offs in IPL

Sanju Samson
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson (L) celebrate with Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel after their teams win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 27, 2024. Photo: AFP

Skipper Sanju Samson hit an unbeaten 71 as Rajasthan Royals all but confirmed their play-off spot with a seven-wicket hammering of Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.

The hosts Lucknow posted 196-5 courtesy a 76 by skipper KL Rahul and his 115-run stand with Deepak Hooda, who made 50.

Lucknow lost two early wickets after New Zealand's left-arm quick Trent Boult bowled Quinton de Kock for eight and Sandeep Sharma bowled Marcus Stoinis for a duck.

Rahul and Hooda steadied the innings and then hit back but the effort was not enough as Dhruv Jurel, who hit 52, and Samson steered table-toppers Rajasthan home with one over to spare for their eighth win in nine matches.

Top four teams will qualify for the play-offs.

In the day's first match, Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed 84 off 27 deliveries to fire Delhi Capitals to 257-4 and a 10-run win over Mumbai Indians in another IPL high-scorer.

push notification