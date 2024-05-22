Cricket
AFP, Leeds
Wed May 22, 2024 11:32 PM
Last update on: Wed May 22, 2024 11:35 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Rain washes out England-Pakistan T20 opener

AFP, Leeds
Wed May 22, 2024 11:32 PM Last update on: Wed May 22, 2024 11:35 PM
PHOTO: AFP

Persistent rain saw the first Twenty20 international between England and Pakistan at Headingley on Wednesday abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The match was meant to be the launchpad for reigning champions England's defence next month of their T20 World Cup title in the Caribbean and the United States.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

But a heavy and lengthy downpour in Leeds led the umpires to call the game off approximately an hour before the scheduled 1730 GMT start.

The four-match series against Pakistan, the team England beat to win the 2022 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne, will now continue at Birmingham's Edgbaston ground on Saturday before games next week in Cardiff and at the Oval.

England were also the defending champions heading into last year's 50-over World Cup in India but Jos Buttler's men suffered a tame exit, losing six of their nine matches.

The Pakistan T20 series could see the return to international duty of England fast bowler Jofra Archer. Injuries have blighted the quick's career, with elbow and back problems sidelining the 29-year-old from top-level cricket for 14 months.

Related topic:
Pakistan v England T20I seriescricketRain
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Second match of BD-SL Women's series washed out too

1y ago

Rain cripples Dhaka life

4y ago

A rainy day in the capital

9m ago

'Jersey still fits, I can be the impact player'

2d ago
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza

Bangladesh should win against South Africa and Sri Lanka: Mashrafe

2d ago
ওবায়দুল কাদের
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ফিলিস্তিনে গণহত্যার সমর্থকদের নিষেধাজ্ঞা নিয়ে সরকারের মাথাব্যথা নেই’

‘সেনাবাহিনীর নিজস্ব নিয়মকানুন রয়েছে। সেখানে কেউ অপরাধী হলে তাদের ছাড় দেওয়ার মতো লোক বঙ্গবন্ধু কন্যা শেখ হাসিনা নন।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এমপি আনারের মরদেহ পাওয়া যায়নি, ক্রাইম সিনে ফরেনসিক দল আছে: পশ্চিমবঙ্গ সিআইডি প্রধান

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification