Ponting to coach Washington Freedom in MLC

PHOTO: X

Major League Cricket (MLC) has landed the most prominent signing of its short history as former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been appointed head coach of Washington Freedom.

Ponting has signed a two-year deal ahead of the second season of the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Currently coach of the Indian Premier League's Delhi Capitals and a popular media pundit, Ponting confirmed last week he was in talks to join Washington but needed to work through logistics.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the Washington Freedom in 2024," Ponting said in a statement. 

"Cricket is really on the rise in the US and I'm looking forward to being involved in Major League Cricket. I've been impressed by everyone involved at Washington Freedom, and, while it's a bit surreal to be replacing my mate Greg Shipperd, there's probably no one better to set up a successful franchise. I'm ready to build on his work as we look towards the coming season."

"It is a huge coup, not only for Washington Freedom and the partnership with Cricket NSW, but more holistically for Major League Cricket and cricket in North America in general," said Michael Klinger, the CNSW Head of Male T20 Cricket and General Manager of Cricket at Washington Freedom.

"Ricky was one of the most recognised and revered cricketers in the world during his playing days and is now one of the most respected and coveted coaches on the global circuit," he added. 
 

Related topic:
Ricky PontingMLCIPL
Comments

Comments Policy

