Cricket
ICC
Fri Feb 16, 2024 02:38 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 16, 2024 02:40 PM

Cricket

PCB terminates Rauf's central contract for refusing to play Australia Tests

ICC
Fri Feb 16, 2024 02:38 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 16, 2024 02:40 PM
PHOTO: TWITTER

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf had his central contract terminated following a probe into his refusal to join Pakistan's Test squad for the Australia tour.

Rauf's central contract was terminated by the PCB. The pacer was penalised for his refusal to join Pakistan's Test squad for the recently concluded Australia tour.

After a thorough probe in which the pacer was given an opportunity for a personal hearing, Haris' central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023, and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play in any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024. It was stated that Haris' response was unsatisfactory.

Pakistan toured Australia for three Tests in December-January 2023. The side showed flashes of brilliance, however, were eventually whitewashed 3-0.

This was the second big development from the Pakistan cricketing setup today. Earlier, it was announced that Mohammad Hafeez's role as Director - Pakistan Men's Cricket Team had come to an end. The all-rounder fulfilled the role for Pakistan's tours of Australia and New Zealand respectively.

Rauf has featured in one Test, 37 ODIs, and 66 T20Is for Pakistan. He has 160 international wickets to his name.

While Rauf didn't feature in the Test series, instead playing in the Big Bash League of Australia, the fast bowler returned for the New Zealand T20I series. He picked seven wickets at an average of 23, and an economy of 10.61. Pakistan lost this five-game series 4-1.

Haris Rauf
push notification