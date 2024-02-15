PCB parts ways with Hafeez after dismal tour Down Under

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Mohammad Hafeez's time as the Director - Pakistan's Men's Cricket Team was over after the national team had an underwhelming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Hafeez, who also assumed the role of head coach for those tours, failed to inspire Pakistan to winning ways as the Test side led by Shan Masoos lost all their matches in the three-match series in Australia and in the subsequent five-match T20I series against New Zealand, the team under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi got hammered 4-1.

"Hafeez's contract expired after the New Zealand series last month so PCB is not extending it," PCB media director Aaliya Rasheed told AFP.

On Thursday, the PCB also terminated the central contract of fast bowler Haris Rauf for refusing to play Test matches in Australia last year.

"Refusal to be part of Pakistan's Test squad in the absence of a medical report or justifiable reason is a violation of contract," said a PCB statement.

Rauf, 30, has so far played one Test, 37 ODIs and 66 Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board extends heartfelt gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Director Pakistan men's cricket team, for his invaluable contributions. Hafeez's passion for the game has inspired players and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand have been of… pic.twitter.com/AM4IKbm0vB — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 15, 2024

Hafeez was appointed Director - Pakistan Men's Cricket Team in the aftermath of a disappointing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. The side failed to make it to the semi-finals and finished with just four wins. This saw several changes in the Pakistan leadership setup.

After Babar Azam resigned from captaincy, Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi were given leadership responsibility in the Test and T20I formats respectively.

Mickey Arthur, the former Director of the Men's cricket side, along with Grant Bradburn, the former head coach, and Andrew Puttick, the former Batting coach, were all assigned to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Later, the trio resigned from their respective posts.

Mohammad Hafeez was given the responsibility on the back of a rich cricketing career. The all-rounder had featured for Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20Is and had scored 12,780 runs along with 253 wickets to his name.

Pakistan next tour Ireland and England for T20I series in May, before featuring in the T20 World Cup to be held in the United States and West Indies one month later.