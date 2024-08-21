Papon era ends at BCB

Former captain Faruque Ahmed nominated new president

Nazmul Hassan Papon has resigned from his role of Bangladesh Cricket Board president during the board of directors' emergency meeting at the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Wednesday.

A reliable ministry source confirmed the development to the Daily Star adding that he sent his resignation through e-mail during the meeting.

It was also learnt that former national skipper Faruque Ahmed has been nominated as the new board president in the same meeting.

Faruque was nominated by National Sports Council as one of its two new directors in the board alongside veteran coach Nazmul Abeedin Fahim.

"Newly elected Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Mr. Faruque Ahmed will hold a media conference today," BCB also confirmed the development in its WhatsApp group.

Earlier, Jalal Yunus, the former NSC nominated board director, resigned from his post on Monday while Ahmed Sajjadul Alam Bobby didn't tender his resignation though both were asked to do so.

A total of eight BCB board directors and the two new NSC nominated directors were physically present in the meeting.

Nazmul was elected as the BCB boss for the third time in October 2021 by the directors of the board after he was elected as a director in the election.

He bagged 53 votes in the second category where 16 candidates contested for 12 director posts.

Nazmul was first appointed as the board president by the Bangladesh government in 2012.

He was later elected as the president unopposed in the last election in 2017.