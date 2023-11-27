Papon assures Tamim he would look into batter's allegations

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon said that he will get to the bottom of the events that led to the team's disastrous showing in the ICC World Cup only after the BPL, following a meeting with Tamim Iqbal at his residence in Gulshan today.

"I told him [Tamim] whatever my decision is I will take it after the BPL," Papon told reporters after his meeting with the opener.

"After the election, when the BPL starts, all the players will be here, the coaching staff will also be here. In that time I can collect all information and then take the decision that will benefit our cricket the most," said Papon, who is an Awami League candidate in the Kishoreganj-6 constituency in the upcoming national elections.

The BCB president met with the former Bangladesh ODI captain face-to-face for the first time since the player was left out of the World Cup squad over fitness concerns.

After his omission, Tamim alleged in a video on social media that he had a heated conversation over the phone with a member of the top brass of the BCB which led to his exclusion.

Papon informed that Tamim contacted him as he wanted to disclose many internal matters of the team which the BCB president didn't know.

The BCB head said that he listened to what Tamim had to say but will make his decision after hearing to all parties.

"I won't act on what anyone else says. I first have to understand what the problem is. I want to get to the bottom of the problem. I will speak with everyone, I will learn about everything then I will take the decision myself," he said.

Papon, who is in his third term as the BCB president, vowed that he will fix all the problems in the national team before his current term ends and is willing to take tough decisions if necessary.

"I'm not going to be around for much longer. This term is about to end. There is one year to go. Before my term ends, my plan is to fix up the team. I will do whatever is necessary. Even if I have to take a really difficult decision, I will do it."