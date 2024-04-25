Pakistan stalwart Bismah Maroof announces shock international retirement

Former Pakistan captain has called time on her 18-year-long international career.

Pakistan star Bismah Maroof announced her retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

Having made her international debut in 2006, Maroof represented Pakistan in 276 international matches, aggregating 6,262 international runs, including 33 half-centuries to go with 80 wickets.

As captain, Maroof led Pakistan in 96 matches, including the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2020 and 2023 as well as the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2022.

"I have decided to retire from the game I love the most," Maroof said in her statement. "It has been an incredible journey, filled with challenges, victories, and unforgettable memories.

"I want to express my gratitude to my family, who has supported me throughout my cricketing journey, from the very beginning until now.

"I also want to extend my thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for believing in me and providing the platform to showcase my talent. The support from the PCB has been invaluable, particularly in implementing the first-ever parental policy for me, which enabled me to represent my country at the highest level while being a mother.

"I am deeply grateful to the fans whose unwavering support has been a constant throughout my career, wherever and whenever I represented my country.

"Lastly, I would like to thank my fellow players, who have become like family to me. The camaraderie we shared both on and off the field is something I will cherish forever."