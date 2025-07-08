Cricket
Pakistan name squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Photo: PCB

Pakistan have announced a 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, set to begin on July 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Salman Ali Agha will lead the side, which has two notable absences in vice-captain Shadab Khan and pacer Haris Rauf, both of whom are out injured.

Pacer Salman Mirza is the new face in the squad, earning a call-up after an impressive showing for the Lahore Qalandars in the previous edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

All three matches of the series will take place in Dhaka, with the second and third matches scheduled on July 22 and 24, respectively.

Earlier in May-June, Bangladesh had toured Pakistan for three T20Is and were clean-swept by the hosts.

Pakistan Squad

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim

