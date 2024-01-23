Pak players unhappy with no NOC for BPL, mull contract termination: reports

Several top Pakistan cricketers are considering severing their central contracts with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after not being allowed to take part in more than two T20 leagues overseas, a ruling they feel is unfair to them, reports PTI.

"The matter has come to a head because recently the board refused NOCs to some players including Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Haris to play in the Bangladesh Premier League on the grounds that they had already played two leagues besides the Pakistan Super League," a source told the PTI.

Out of the three Pakistani players mentioned, Haris had arrived in Bangladesh to play for the Chattogram Challengers but had to return home after not getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PCB.

Not just the BPL, this policy is also limiting the opportunity for top Pakistan players to take part in other leagues such as the ILT20, SA20 which are taking place at the same time.

The Pakistani players who are not under the contract are under no such restrictions and the centrally contracted cricketers are feeling they have fallen victim to PCB's inconsistent policy.

"The players feel that when there is no Pakistan assignment before the PSL why should the board stop them from playing in other leagues where they have good contracts," another source told PTI.

This restriction was introduced by the current board headed by Zaka Ashraf.